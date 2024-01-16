Acasa Cultura-ReligieCultura Gala Premiilor Emmy Primetime

Gala Premiilor Emmy Primetime

„Succession” (HBO/ Max) a fost desemnat cel mai bun serial dramă la gala Premiilor Emmy Primetime, care a avut loc luni seară, la Los Angeles. „The Bear” a primit trofeul pentru cel mai bun serial comedie iar „Beef” a fost aleasă cea mai bună mini serie TV. Câştigătorii au fost anunţaţi de prezentatorul Anthony Anderson, la câteva luni după ce spectacolul a fost amânat din cauza grevelor de la Hollywood.

Serialele „Succession” şi „The Bear” au fost la egalitate, cu şase victorii, „Beef” a cucerit cinci trofee. 

La categoriile interpretare, actorii Ayo Edebiri, Jennifer Coolidge, Matthew Macfadyen, Quinta Brunson, Jeremy Allen White, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Sarah Snook şi Kieran Culkin au cucerit trofeele. RuPaul’s Drag Race a câştigat premiul pentru cel mai bun reality show de concurs.

„Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” a câştigat cel mai bun scenariu pentru un serial variety iar „The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” a fost desemnat „best talk series”.

Prestigiosul club EGOT include încă un membru: Elton John. Muzicianul a devenit oficial câştigător EGOT la Emmy 2023, după ce programul său de la Disney+, „Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium”, a luat premiul pentru „outstanding variety special”.

„Sunt copleşit să mă alătur grupului incredibil de talentat de câştigători EGOT din această seară”, a declarat John. „Călătoria până la acest moment a fost plină de pasiune, dedicare şi de sprijinul neabătut al fanilor mei din întreaga lume. Această seară este o mărturie a puterii artelor şi a bucuriei pe care o aduce în vieţile noastre. Le mulţumesc tuturor celor care m-au susţinut de-a lungul carierei mele, sunt incredibil de recunoscătoare”. 

HBO a condus nominalizările detaşat cu un trio de seriale de succes: „Succession”, „The Last of Us” şi „The White Lotus”. Ultimul sezon al dramei familiei Roy a ajuns în fruntea tuturor serialelor, cu 27 de nominalizări, urmat de adaptarea HBO a popularului joc video despre apocalipsa zombi, cu 24 de nominalizări, şi de sezonul 2 al serialului coşmarul vacanţelor al lui Mike White, cu 23 de nominalizări.

Gala Primetime Emmys 2023 trebuia să aibă loc iniţial în septembrie, dar a fost amânată din cauza grevelor scenariştilor şi actorilor. Ceremoniile Creative Arts Emmys au fost, de asemenea, amânate, până la 6-7 ianuarie.

Spectacolul de decernare a premiilor Primetime Emmy 2023 a fost transmis în direct de la Teatrul Peacock (fostul Teatru Microsoft), pe Fox.

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări: „Succession” – 27, „The Last Of Us” – 24, „The White Lotus” – 23, „Ted Lasso” – 21, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 14, „The Bear” – 13, „Beef” – 13, „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – 13, „Wednesday” – 12, „Barry” – 11, „Only Murders In The Building” – 11.

Nominalizările şi câştigătorii la principalele categorii pentru cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy:

Cel mai bun serial dramă: „Andor”, „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „The Last of Us”, „Succession” (câştigător), „The White Lotus”, „Yellowjackets”

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „The Bear” (câştigător), „Jury: Duty”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „Ted Lasso”, „Wednesday”

Cea mai bună mini serie TV: „Beef” (câştigător), „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „Daisy Jones & the Six”, „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, „Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges – „The Old Man”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (câştigător), Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”, Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan – „Bad Sisters”, Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets”, Elisabeth Moss – „The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader, -„Barry”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”, Martin Short – „Only Murders In The Building”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear” (câştigător)

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate – „Dead To Me”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary” (câştigător), Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Jenna Ortega – „Wednesday”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham – „The White Lotus”, Nicholas Braun – „Succession”, Michael Imperioli – „The White Lotus”, Theo James – „The White Lotus”, Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession” (câştigător), Alan Ruck – „Succession”, Will Sharpe – „The White Lotus”, Alexander Skarsgard – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramăJennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus” (câştigător), Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”, Meghann Fahy – „The White Lotus”, Sabrina Impacciatore – „The White Lotus”, Aubrey Plaza – „The White Lotus”, Rhea Seehorn – „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”, Simona Tabasco – „The White Lotus”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan – „Barry”, Phil Dunster – „Ted Lasso”, Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso”, James Marsden – „Jury: Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear” (câştigător), Tyler James Williams – „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler – „‘Barry”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear” (câştigător), Janelle James – „Abbott Elementary”, Sheryl Lee Ralph – „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple – „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”, Jessica Williams – „Shrinking”

Cel mai bun actor într-o mini serie: Kumail Nanjiani – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Taron Egerton – „Black Bird”, Evan Peters – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Steven Yeun – „Beef” (câştigător), Michael Shannon – „George & Tammy”, Daniel Radcliffe – „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o mini serie: Jessica Chastain – „George & Tammy”, Ali Wong – „Beef” (câştigător), Lizzy Caplan – „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Dominique Fishback – „Swarm”, Riley Keough – „‘Daisy Jones & the Six”, Kathryn Hahn – „Tiny Beautiful Things”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Murray Bartlett – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” (câştigător), Richard Jenkins – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Joseph Lee – „Beef”, Ray Liotta – „Black Bird”, Young Mazino – “Beef”, Jesse Plemons – „Love & Death”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-o mini serie: Annaleigh Ashford – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Maria Bello – “Beef”, Claire Danes – “Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Juliette Lewis – “Welcome to Chippendales”, Camila Morrone – “Daisy Jones & The Six”, Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (câştigător), Merritt Wever “(“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

