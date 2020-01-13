Nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2020. Lista anunțată de Academia Americană de Film | Ziua Veche
Acasa Cultura-ReligieCultura Nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2020. Lista anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2020. Lista anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

scris de Misu Andrei
scris de Misu Andrei 3 afisari

Academia Americană de Film anunţă luni nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020. Ceremonia este prezentată de actorii John Cho şi Issa Rae.

Actriţă în rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Costume

Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

Mixaj de sunet

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Montaj de sunet

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Coloană sonoră

1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Scurtmetraj de animaţie

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Parerea ta

Retine numele adresa de email pentru data viitaore cand comentez

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. OK Mai mult