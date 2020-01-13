Nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2020. Lista anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Academia Americană de Film anunţă luni nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020. Ceremonia este prezentată de actorii John Cho şi Issa Rae.
Actriţă în rol secundar
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor în rol secundar
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Costume
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Mixaj de sunet
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Montaj de sunet
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Coloană sonoră
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Scurtmetraj de animaţie
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Scurtmetraj Live-Action
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister