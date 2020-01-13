Nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2020. Lista anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Academia Americană de Film anunţă luni nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2020. Ceremonia este prezentată de actorii John Cho şi Issa Rae.

Actriţă în rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Costume

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Mixaj de sunet

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Montaj de sunet

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Coloană sonoră

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Scurtmetraj de animaţie

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister