Premierul britanic Boris Johnson are coronavirus

scris de Misu Andrei
Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a fost testat cu coronavirus, a confirmat chiar el printr-un mesaj postat pe Twitter.
„În ultimele 24 de ore am dezvoltat simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus. Acum mă autoizolez, dar voi continua să conduc guvernul prin videoconferință”, a scris premierul.

