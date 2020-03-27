Premierul britanic Boris Johnson are coronavirus

Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a fost testat cu coronavirus, a confirmat chiar el printr-un mesaj postat pe Twitter.

„În ultimele 24 de ore am dezvoltat simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv pentru coronavirus. Acum mă autoizolez, dar voi continua să conduc guvernul prin videoconferință”, a scris premierul.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

